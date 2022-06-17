Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,499,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.4% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.