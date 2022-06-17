Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes $37.43 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,427,000. IQVIA makes up approximately 2.0% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned about 0.07% of IQVIA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after buying an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $196.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.58. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

