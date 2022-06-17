Ascendant Capital Management LLC Buys 5,500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.9% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $34,934,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 12,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 331,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,480,045. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.71 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.60. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.