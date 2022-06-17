Ascendant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 620,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,796,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

