Ascendant Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

VanECk BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 53,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

