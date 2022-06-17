Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 117,050 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 117,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,999,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ARCC stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

