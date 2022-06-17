Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 44,089 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in BCE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in BCE by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $47.52 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 111.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

