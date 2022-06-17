Ascent Group LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,020 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,716,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

