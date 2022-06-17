Ascent Group LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,674,000 after purchasing an additional 589,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 475,613 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,324,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,486,000 after acquiring an additional 457,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Shares of MPC opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

