Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AINC opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.32. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

