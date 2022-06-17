Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AINC opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.32. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.