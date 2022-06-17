Aspire Wealth Management Corp Buys Shares of 397 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.44. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $143.65 and a one year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

