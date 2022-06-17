Aspire Wealth Management Corp Buys Shares of 74,693 Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.2% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,962. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30.

