Aspire Wealth Management Corp Invests $112,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

