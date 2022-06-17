Aspire Wealth Management Corp Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $172.50. 11,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,901. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.99.

