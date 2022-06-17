Aspire Wealth Management Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $544,719,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,751,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,715,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.53. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44.

