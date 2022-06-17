Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,608 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,387,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,520,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 964,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,865. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.12 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

