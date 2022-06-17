Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases Shares of 10,971 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.
MGC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.20. 10,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.11. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $170.00.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.