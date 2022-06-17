Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases Shares of 10,971 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

MGC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.20. 10,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.11. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

