Aspire Wealth Management Corp Takes $223,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000.

IUSB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,068. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

