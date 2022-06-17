Aspire Wealth Management Corp Takes $386,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. 516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,178. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $56.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.