Aspire Wealth Management Corp Takes Position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of IDHD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.95. 1,396 shares of the stock were exchanged. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

