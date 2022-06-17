AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

