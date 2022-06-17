Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,462 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

