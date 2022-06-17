Atlas FRM LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,720,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,000. Sylvamo makes up about 22.0% of Atlas FRM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atlas FRM LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Sylvamo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 37,501.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $22,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at $22,462,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $13,230,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,367. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLVM. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

