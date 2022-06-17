Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 13160313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,751,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,260,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.
About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
