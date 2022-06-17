Auxier Asset Management Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $384.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

