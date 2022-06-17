Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04.
About Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE)
Featured Stories
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.