Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,304 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Shares of AXON opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average is $128.71. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

