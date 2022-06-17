B. Riley Increases RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target to $23.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $16.50 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

RCMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RCM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,474,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $66,032.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,576,467.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,745 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies (Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

