B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

RCMT has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $222.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in RCM Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 120,168 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $610,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,294 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 6,464.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

In other RCM Technologies news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 30,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $615,500.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,343 shares in the company, valued at $30,317,540.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $66,032.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 646,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,576,467.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,956 shares of company stock worth $3,918,745. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

