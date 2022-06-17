Banano Trading Down 29.9% This Week (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $92,222.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,708 coins and its circulating supply is 1,359,552,468 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

