BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Invests $325,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $8,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $120.62 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $330.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

