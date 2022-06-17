BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Invests $325,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $8,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $120.62 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $330.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.
WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
