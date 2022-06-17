Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 2,912,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.15) to €6.40 ($6.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.20 ($6.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.25) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.