Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Raised to Outperform at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Banco Macro stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $770.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313,048 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 54,316 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

