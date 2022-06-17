Bank of America Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.82.

NYSE HUN opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after buying an additional 6,428,092 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $141,366,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

