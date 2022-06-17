BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.
BankUnited stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 2,630,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
About BankUnited (Get Rating)
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BankUnited (BKU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.