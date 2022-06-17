BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

BankUnited stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 2,630,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

