Bao Finance (BAO) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $30,869.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,889.18 or 0.76812670 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00328373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00089569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

