Barclays Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $168.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $149.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.18.

Shares of EOG opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

