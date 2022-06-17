Barclays Cuts AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target to GBX 3,000

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,000 ($36.41) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.41) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of AVEVA Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 1,630 ($19.78) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($33.38) to GBX 2,725 ($33.07) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,637.86.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

