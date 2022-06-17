Barclays PLC Acquires 42,528 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,528 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Kennametal stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.27. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

