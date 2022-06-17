Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAVA. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,595,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAVA. Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

