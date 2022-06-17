Barclays PLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

PIPR opened at $109.50 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $108.66 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

