Barclays PLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,901 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,708,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,161 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 121,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. TheStreet cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.60.

NYSE DECK opened at $241.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.66 and a 200-day moving average of $298.35.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

