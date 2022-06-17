Barclays PLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

