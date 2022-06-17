Barclays PLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of CBT opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

