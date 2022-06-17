Barclays PLC Purchases 9,864 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lancaster Colony worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of LANC stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.44. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.