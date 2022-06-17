BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Director Acquires $82,785.75 in Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Director David Kamenetzky bought 54,825 shares of BARK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $82,785.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,785.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. BARK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.
BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). BARK had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $128.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)
BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.
