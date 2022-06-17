Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $320.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

