Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

NYSE EMR opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $80.75 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

