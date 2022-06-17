Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $25,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $42.93 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

