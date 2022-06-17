Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $75,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Linde by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Linde by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $284.62 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

